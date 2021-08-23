Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021

Partners Frank S. Jones Jr. and Gregory M. Stone were named Lawyer of the Year in their respective concentrations as 47 of the lawyers in Maryland offices of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston were recognized for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for 2022. Jones was named a Lawyer of the Year in Venture Capital Law; Stone ...

