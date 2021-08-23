Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021

John M. Prugh, chairman of Alex. Brown Realty Inc., announced the retirement from the company after 43 years. Prugh will continue to serve as a senior adviser to ABR.  As previously announced, Prugh has been succeeded by Burton and Nordberg Jr., who will co-head the company as senior managing directors.  

