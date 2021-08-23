Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kathryn Adelsberger | Mercy High School (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021

Kathryn Adelsberger was named principal of Mercy High School in Baltimore. Adelsberger joined Mercy High School in 2013 as a social studies teacher after working in public and independent school settings. Over the past eight years, she has held various leadership positions at Mercy – chairing the social studies department, coordinating the school’s reaccreditation through the Association ...

