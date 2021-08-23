Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2021

Melissa Mullan, an investment advisor representative and a Retirement Income Certified Professional at Harford Financial Group, has received the Certified Financial Planner certification. Mullan, a Harford County native, began her career at Harford Financial Group more than 20 years ago. She specializes in building, managing and protecting client assets and recommending strategies aligned with her client’s ...

