What would you do with a $1 award in attorney’s fees?

Immunity, OxyContin, defamation round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 23, 2021

Welcome to Monday, the 74th anniversary of the first Little League World Series championship game.  The Maynard Midget League of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, defeated the Lock Haven All Stars of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, 16-7.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Federal appeals court vacates judge’s award of $1 in attorney’s fees.

— Do federal officers have immunity from local prosecutors?

— Accept OxyContin settlement or oversee years of litigation, drug maker’s attorney tells judge.

— Defense attorney settles defamation claim against prosecutor who called him a “liar.”

