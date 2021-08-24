Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore County declares state of emergency as virus cases rise (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 24, 2021

Baltimore County's top elected official has declared a new state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state's third-largest jurisdiction. County Executive John Olszewski Jr. made the announcement Tuesday, citing a need to expand the county's ability to respond to the ongoing pandemic. "Government has an obligation to do all we can to protect ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo