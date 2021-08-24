Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BENSON THORNE, JR. v. THE STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Flight A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted the appellant of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence. The appellant appeals his conviction on two grounds: (1) the court erroneously refused to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo