By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

Chris Oven has joined Ellin & Tucker as consultant in corporate Oven and business valuation. As one of the Baltimore region’s leading banking executives, Oven will leverage 20 years of industry experience at M&T Bank, paired with 15 years of working in close connection with Ellin & Tucker, to help guide the firm’s clients in ...

