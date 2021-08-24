Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CohnReznick $100K investment seeds American Cancer Society research project (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

CohnReznick, a national accounting firm with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, is the first corporate partner to invest in an American Cancer Society (ACS)-led research project that examines housing discriminations’ impact on cancer care. This company’s $100,000 investment will support the ACS’ new Systemic and Biologic Impact of Housing Discrimination on Cancer Risk project. Expected to launch in early ...

