By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

Davinder S. Grover, MD, MPH has joined the Medical Policy Council at Versant Health. Versant Health’s Medical Policy Council assists in assessing the managed vision care company’s medical policies, use of technologies, quality improvement and outcomes analysis. Grover is the 13th addition to the council, which is comprised of independent clinical experts from active practices who have ...

