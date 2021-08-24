Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

Lorien Health Services, a family-owned nursing home company and industry innovator, has named Andy Xie its chief information officer. In this new role, Xie will provide leadership around the development of an agile, robust, innovative, and secure technology environment throughout Lorien. Last year, Xie joined Lorien as managing director of IT. Previously, he spent 15 years in ...

