First Call Medical Center to open urgent care site at BWI Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

First Call Medical Center officials Tuesday will introduce a full-service urgent care center with COVID-19 medical services for employees, passengers and visitors at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The center will provide emergency care, first aid, COVID-19 vaccinations and PCR and rapid antigen testing, travel vaccines and more at its new clinic in the main terminal ...

