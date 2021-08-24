Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

HENRY ALEXANDER REYES v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of rape and assault Appellant, Henry Alexander Reyes, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County of second-degree rape and second-degree assault. The trial court sentenced Reyes to a total of 20 years in prison, suspending all but six years, after which Reyes filed ...

