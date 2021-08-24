Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jennifer Wyeth | Versant Health (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

Jennifer Wyeth was named vice president, strategic planning, governance and project management at Versant Health. Wyeth previously served as director of operations management in MetLife’s $18 billion U.S. group benefits business, where she oversaw planning, governance, metrics, reporting, and business administration for more than 1,400 associates. Prior to her last role, Wyeth led internal communications for MetLife’s ...

