LAMONT GORDON v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Procedural challenge On June 2, 1997, Lamont Gordon (“Appellant”) pled guilty pursuant to a binding plea agreement on charges from three separate cases. Read the opinion

