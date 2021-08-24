Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ROBERT J. RICCIO, et al. v. RICHARD A. MORELLI (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 24, 2021

Civil litigation -- Arbitration award -- Punitive damages In this case of dueling defamation claims between one-time friends, appellants Robert J. Riccio and the Mr. and Mrs. Riccio Memorial Foundation (“Riccio”) challenge an arbitrator’s decision that awarded punitive damages to appellee Richard A. Morelli (“Morelli”) and rejected Riccio’s claim. Morelli petitioned the Circuit Court for Worcester ...

