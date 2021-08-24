Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2021

Following a national search, Ron V. Cummins Jr., MBA, has been appointed senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) of the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), the academic flagship of the 13-hospital University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS). As COO, Cummins will oversee the daily operations of the medical center’s Downtown and Midtown campuses ...

