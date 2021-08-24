Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SHAWNTA PURNELL v. ROBERT GREEN, SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 24, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Diminution credits In 1997, Shawnta Purnell, the appellant, was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment, with all but 55 years suspended, for murder and related offenses. In August 2019, he filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus against the appellee, Robert Green, Secretary of the Department of Public ...

