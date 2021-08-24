Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses (access required)

By: Associated Press Anne D’Innocenzio August 24, 2021

Walmart says it will start commercializing its delivery service, using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and even drones to deliver other retailers' products.

