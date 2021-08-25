Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021

Brooke Butler Wagner, Rachael Lighty and Brian Walter were all named to the board of directors for The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. Wagner is the executive director of the Mark L. Butler Foundation, which focuses on underserved youth and provides resources and opportunities to kids in need. She also serves as past president of the Carlisle ...

