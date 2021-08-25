Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law Digest — Md. Court of Special Appeals — Aug. 26, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Real Property; Disclosures: Where a purchaser of real property alleged in her complaint that the seller failed to disclose to the purchaser a good-faith calculation of the advance payoff amount of the deferred water and sewer assessment costs for which the purchaser could be liable, the purchaser stated a claim upon ...

