Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. high court suspends lawyer for how to get away with murder advice (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 25, 2021

Maryland’s top court Tuesday suspended for at least four years an out-of-state attorney who advised a Facebook “friend” on the social networking site how she could get away with murdering her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend. Winston Bradshaw Sitton, a Nashville lawyer licensed in Maryland since 1995, was suspended earlier this year by the Tennessee Supreme Court for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo