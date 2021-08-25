Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Paradox acquires Baltimore-based Traitify (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021

Paradox, the conversational recruiting software helping global brands such as Unilever and McDonald's simplify hiring through automation with a human touch, announced the acquisition of Baltimore-based Traitify, the world's fastest, mobile-first assessment platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition marks the latest milestone for Paradox, which was founded in 2016 and has experienced rapid growth ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo