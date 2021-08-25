Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Police: 8-year-old boy killed in apartment when man opens fire outside

By: Associated Press August 25, 2021

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Maryland apartment when a man opened fire outside, police said.

