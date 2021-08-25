Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sebastian Warren | Northeast Maglev (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2021

Northeast Maglev announced Sebastian Warren, SCMP has joined the team as director of strategic communication and public engagement. In this capacity, Warren will play a key role in stakeholder engagement and media relations for Northeast Maglev’s efforts to bring a high-speed rail solution in the Northeast Corridor using Superconducting Maglev technology. Warren brings 30 years of professional ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo