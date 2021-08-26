Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bredar requires vaccination for federal courthouse entry as of Sept. 8 (access required)

Order excludes criminal defendants, jurors, prospective jurors, criminal witnesses

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 26, 2021

Beginning Sept. 8, no one except for criminal defendants, jurors, prospective jurors and witnesses in criminal cases will be permitted to enter Maryland’s two federal courthouses unless they verify they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or granted a medical or religious exemption, Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar ordered Wednesday. On an interim basis, ...

