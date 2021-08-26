Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Capitol Percussion signs lease for 8,900 SF in CollegePark’s Discovery District (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2021

Jauvon Gilliam founder of Capitol Percussion + Backline Rentals (CP+B), signed a leased 8,900 square feet of space with Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc. at 5650 Rivertech Court at The Discovery District in College Park. Claire Cobert of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Judi Garrett and Bobby Kauffman, agents with the Meta Commercial Team ...

