Continued population loss for Baltimore is troubling and unacceptable (access required)

By: Donald C. Fry August 26, 2021

According to 2020 census figures released recently, Baltimore city’s population fell to 585,708, down from 620,961 in 2010. That’s a loss of roughly 35,000 residents or 5.7%. To put this loss in context, the counties that surround Baltimore in the region all gained population, according to the 2020 census. The population of Baltimore County and Anne ...

