Hogan announces $3.7M for electric vehicle charging stations (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2021

ANNAPOLIS – Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday announced that $3.7 million in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is being awarded to 37 sites using funds from Maryland’s settlement with Volkswagen (VW) for air pollution violations. The state is funding 36 new public fast chargers at 13 locations and 145 workplace charging ports at 24 business locations. The ...

