Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit (access required)

By: Associated Press Ed White August 26, 2021

DETROIT — Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results in favor of Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit last fall was a sham intended to deceive ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo