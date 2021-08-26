Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Loan forgiveness offered to more former Md. ITT Tech students (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2021

The Education Department announced Thursday it will forgive student debt for more than 100,000 borrowers in Maryland and nationwide who attended colleges in the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute chain but left before graduating. In a rarely used move, the agency said it will erase federal loans for borrowers who left the for-profit colleges during an eight-year ...

