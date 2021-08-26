Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RCA Capital Region named a top addiction treatment provider in Md. (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2021

Recovery Centers of America Capital Region (RCA), an inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment facility in Waldorf, was named a 2021 Best U.S. Addiction Treatment Facility in Maryland by Newsweek Magazine. RCA Capital Region was recognized among Maryland's top facilities for quality of service, reputation and accreditation. The facility is part of a national network of world class substance ...

