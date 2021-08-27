Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Consumer spending slows to 0.3% gain in July (access required)

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger August 27, 2021

Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3% while inflation over the past 12 months hit its fastest pace in three decades.

