CORDARO ANDY DOCKERY v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 27, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Request for review In 2008, Cordaro Andy Dockery, appellant, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and a related handgun charge, and the court sentenced him to a total of 20 years’ incarceration, all but five years suspended. Following his release, he was found to be in violation of his probation based on ...

