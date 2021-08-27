Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ELSA DOROTHY NEWMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 27, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Gender bias in the courts As the long and torturous journey of this case continues, the latest appeal arises from the dismissal of appellant Elsa Dorothy Newman’s (“Newman”) petition for writ of actual innocence without a hearing on November 2, 2020, in the Circuit Court for Frederick County. ...

