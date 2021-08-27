Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland highest court reviewing DC-area sniper’s life term (access required)

By: Associated Press August 27, 2021

Maryland’s highest court has agreed to take up the case of Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 D.C. area sniper spree.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo