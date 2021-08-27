Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Summer of Giving program pushes Silver Diner past $100K in donations to Real Food for Kids (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2021

Silver Diner’s two-month “Summer of Giving” program raised more than $43,000 for Real Food for Kids, bringing the fast-casual diner’s total commitment in donations to more than $100,000 since the partnership began more than a year ago. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Silver Diner partnered with Real Food for Kids and its work in ensuring healthier ...

