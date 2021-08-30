Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore mayor announces additional $2M for nonprofits amid COVID-19 recovery (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2021

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore Civic Fund announced $2 million in competitive grant funding to 69 Baltimore nonprofits.

