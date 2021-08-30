Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2021

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group and CFG Bank announced an initiative where employees who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be gifted $1,000.

