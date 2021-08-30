Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Consumer protection law covers debt collectors’ payment request, Md. high court says (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 30, 2021

Maryland law protects debtors not only against debt collectors who resort to harassment but also those who knowingly or recklessly seek amounts or interest rates beyond that permitted by statute or court decision, the state’s top court ruled Friday in a broad reading of the Maryland Consumer Debt Collection Act.

