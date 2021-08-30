Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

EO Baltimore is done being the city’s ‘best-kept secret’ for entrepreneurs (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter August 30, 2021

Entrepreneurs' Organization Baltimore is Baltimore’s “best-kept secret,” according to incoming president Kwame Kuadey — and he wants to change that. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo