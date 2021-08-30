Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PNC becomes latest large bank to raise base wages to $18 an hour (access required)

By: Associated Press Ken Sweet August 30, 2021

PNC Bank is the latest large U.S. financial services company to increase wages in a bid to keep and attract employees, raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo