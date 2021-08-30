Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing Aug. 27, 2021, in San Diego. Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan (access required)

By: Associated Press August 30, 2021

Former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, denounced the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his father in California in 1968.

