Bob Blubaugh and Pat Stoetzer | CMC (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021

Veteran journalists Bob Blubaugh and Pat Stoetzer, both formerly with the Carroll County Times, have joined the staff of the Community Media Center (CMC). Blubaugh joins CMC as its managing editor - digital content. In this newly created position, Blubaugh will lead the development of content and coverage for the CMC’s cable channels and digital media ...

