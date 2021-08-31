Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CareFirst, Highmark introduce new insurance option for union workers (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021

CareFirst of Maryland Inc. and Highmark Inc. Tuesday announced Union Blue, a new collaboration and health insurance offering designed specifically for labor unions and members. Independently, the two companies, which are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, already provide access to care to millions of Americans. CareFirst is a not-for-profit and the largest ...

