Dave Hickey

EVP & President of the Life Sciences Segment

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Dave Hickey joined Becton, Dickinson and Company in 2014 and by January 2021 he had been promoted twice — to president of Diagnostics Solutions team in 2019 and then EVP of Life Sciences.

When COVID-19 hit, the Diagnostics Solutions business became instrumental in the fight against the virus as team members developed, launched, manufactured and distributed critical molecular and rapid point-of-care tests, critical swabs and viral transport systems. The unit developed rapid antigen and PCR tests in just weeks that would ordinarily have taken years.

Before BD, Hickey spent 22 years at Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, ending his tenure as the CEO of its Central Laboratory Business Unit.

He participates on the board of directors for AdvaMexDx, Greater Baltimore Committee, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Health Sciences Research Park.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your company or organization?

The most important way the pandemic affected our organization is how it impacted our associates — and the ways they shone through it. Of the more than 2,000 BD associates in Sparks, nearly half are in manufacturing, distribution or R&D. That meant that when lockdowns were put in place, these employees were coming to campus in shifts around the clock to make sure that the critical work our customers were doing to fight the pandemic could happen. The spirit of collaboration and the sense of purpose of BD associates working together to deliver impactful COVID-19 testing solutions was palpable.