Hudson LaForce

President & CEO

W.R. Grace & Co.

W.R. Grace Co. President and CEO Hudson La Force has brought years of business expertise in his 13 years with the high-performance chemicals and materials company.

La Force joined the Columbia firm in 2008 as its chief financial officer. Ten years later, after taking the reigns as its chief operating officer, La Force saw sales increase nearly 20% and helped transform the company into a fully-integrated global operation.

According to W.R. Grace’s website, La Force was deeply involved in the company’s external transformation into two industry-leading public companies in February 2016.

His previous employment included work as chief operating officer and senior counselor in the U.S. Department of Education, during which time he served as member of the President’s Management Counsel.

He also worked as a general manager for Dell Inc. in the company’s Austin, Texas headquarters as well as in China, where he led a $500 million business unit through a period of double-digit sales growth, triple-digit earnings growth and significant operational change.

La Force earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

