By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021

Jon M. Laria, the office managing partner for Ballard Spahr’s Baltimore location, has been named a 2022 Lawyer of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America, a designation only one attorney can receive in each location for each practice area. He was recognized in the Real Estate Law category.  

