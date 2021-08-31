Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lawyers of the Year | Kramon & Graham (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2021

Amy E. Askew, David B. Irwin and M. Natalie McSherry, attorneys with Kramon & Graham, were named Lawyer of the Year in the 2022 edition pf The Best Lawyers in America. Askew was recognized in the practice area of Litigation - Health Care, Irwin in Criminal Defense: White-Collar and McSherry in Bet-the-Company Litigation. In addition, 20 firm ...

