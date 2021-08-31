Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lehigh Valley construction camp for girls is going national (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Stacy Wescoe August 31, 2021

A program to encourage young girls to pursue careers in the construction trade that started in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley is going national, and organizers are excited to bring their vision to other communities across the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo